Woman tries dosa with chole for breakfast, viral pic sparks debate online

New Delhi: The internet is no stranger to strange food combos. People can't seem to stop experimenting with food, even after several repulsive remarks from netizens. While some of them are abominations in the name of food, others are not as terrible but still cause some people to scratch their teeth.

Had dosa with chole for the breakfast and it tasted way better than dosa sambhar. pic.twitter.com/eQAKqQ3EwD — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) March 17, 2023

In today's odd culinary concoctions, we have dosa with chole. It was a brave effort to combine North and South Indian cuisines, but Twitter was skeptical. Aditi, a Twitter user, shared the tweet. The lady posted a photo of her breakfast plate, which included dosa, chole, and coconut chutney. “Had dosa with chole for breakfast and it tasted way better than dosa sambhar,” Aditi captioned the post on Twitter.

The post has received over 58k views and numerous reactions. Netizens responded with a flurry of remarks. While some people on the internet were intrigued by the combo, others found it repulsive. Some people also suggested pairing bhature with sambar (with a dash of irony, of course!)

See some of the comments here:

So much ignorance in the replies. Chakuli and ghuguni is very staple in Odisha. Btw Chakuli is eaten in Odisha even before Masala Dosa was invented. https://t.co/gde8TsWtOQ — A Prakash (@nandighosha) March 22, 2023