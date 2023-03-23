Search icon
Woman tries dosa with chole for breakfast, viral pic sparks debate online

In today's odd culinary concoctions, we have dosa with chole. It was a brave effort to combine North and South Indian cuisines, but Twitter was skeptical.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Woman tries dosa with chole for breakfast, viral pic sparks debate online
screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is no stranger to strange food combos. People can't seem to stop experimenting with food, even after several repulsive remarks from netizens. While some of them are abominations in the name of food, others are not as terrible but still cause some people to scratch their teeth. 

In today's odd culinary concoctions, we have dosa with chole. It was a brave effort to combine North and South Indian cuisines, but Twitter was skeptical. Aditi, a Twitter user, shared the tweet. The lady posted a photo of her breakfast plate, which included dosa, chole, and coconut chutney. “Had dosa with chole for breakfast and it tasted way better than dosa sambhar,” Aditi captioned the post on Twitter. 

The post has received over 58k views and numerous reactions. Netizens responded with a flurry of remarks. While some people on the internet were intrigued by the combo, others found it repulsive. Some people also suggested pairing bhature with sambar (with a dash of irony, of course!)

See some of the comments here:

 

