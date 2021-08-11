Woman kicks, slaps officials after getting challan for violating COVID-19 rule - WATCH viral video

A video has gone viral on social media where one woman is seen slapping, kicking, and pulling the hair of a team of officials, who were issuing challans to the violators of COVID-19 guidelines. The video went viral after two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting a team of officials issuing challans on Monday.

The incident took place near New Delhi's Peeragarhi Metro station when one of the two women was asked to pay challan for not wearing a face mask. After this, the women reportedly assaulted the team members who asked for challans. In the video, the woman can also be heard abusing the officials verbally.

See the viral video here:

#JUSTIN: Two women have been arrested from Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi metro station for allegedly assaulting a civil defence volunteer when she stopped one of them for not wearing mask. An FIR has been registered against both of them. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/t1ev3Cj9Tx — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) August 9, 2021

A librarian posted at Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Tikri Kalan, Anand was on the COVID duty near the metro station area on August 6. He was accompanied by a teacher, Ajmer Singh, and a civil defence staff, police said.

The team stopped the woman, who was on a two-wheeler, for not wearing a mask and asked her to pay challan for violating COVID guidelines. However, she called her employer, according to a senior police officer, and started assaulting the team.

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, obstructing a public servant from performing duty and violating DDMA guidelines," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh, adding the both the accused have been arrested. They have also been charged with "relevant sections of Epidemic and Disaster Management Act."