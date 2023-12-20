Headlines

Woman hit with Rs 1 lakh charge for using hair dryer in hotel, here's why

A woman, identified as Kelly, faced a surprising $1400 charge from Novotel Perth Langley in Australia after her hair dryer triggered a false fire alarm.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

In an unexpected turn of events, a woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, found herself facing a hefty charge of $1400 (approximately Rs 1.10 lakh) from the Novotel Perth Langley in Australia after her hair dryer triggered the hotel's fire alarm.

The woman, known as Kelly, had initially paid $240 for her stay in Perth, where she was attending a concert. The incident unfolded while she was using her Dyson hair dryer to style her hair, setting off the fire alarm and prompting a swift response from the fire crew.

Despite confirmation from emergency services that the alarm was a false one caused by the hair dryer, Kelly's ordeal was far from over. Three days after checking out, she was shocked to discover a deduction of approximately Rs 1,10,000 from her bank account. Upon inquiry, she learned that it was a penalty for the false alarm, surpassing the standard fine of $1337 set by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services by an additional $63.

Determined to challenge the charge, Kelly spent a day reaching out to the hotel, only to be informed that the fee was within the terms and conditions. Expressing her frustration to Perth Now, a local Australian news site, she questioned the fairness of such a policy. After persistent efforts and media attention, Kelly finally succeeded in getting a refund. The incident highlights the importance of fairness and transparency in hotel policies, and how consumer advocacy can make a difference in resolving such issues.

