Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at Delhi's restaurant, internet erupts in disgust

A woman's outing at Madras Coffee House in Connaught Place, New Delhi turned into a nightmare when she found eight cockroaches in her dosa.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

A routine visit to Madras Coffee House in Connaught Place, New Delhi turned into a nightmare for Ishani and her friends when they discovered something unexpected lurking in their meal - cockroaches. What was supposed to be a delightful outing over South Indian cuisine quickly turned sour on March 7, as Ishani's plain dosa revealed not just one, but eight cockroaches nestled within its folds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The distressing incident unfolded as Ishani noticed unusual black spots on her dosa, which upon closer inspection, turned out to be cockroaches. In a bid to document the shocking discovery, she hastily requested her friend to capture a video, only to be interrupted by the restaurant staff who promptly whisked away the contaminated plate.

Undeterred by the interference, Ishani and her friend took swift action, alerting the authorities and lodging a formal complaint with the police. They were reassured of a thorough investigation into the matter.

Taking to Instagram to share her harrowing experience, Ishani expressed her dismay at the lack of food sanitation and hygiene standards at the establishment. She highlighted the appalling conditions of the restaurant's kitchen, describing it as unsanitary and unfit for operation.

In her post, Ishani recounted her encounter with the restaurant owner, who allegedly attempted to intimidate her and failed to produce the necessary licenses when confronted by the authorities.

Venting her frustration, Ishani disclosed the futile attempts of the restaurant to placate her with compensation, ultimately challenging them to confront the reality of their negligence by consuming the same contaminated meal.

The disturbing revelation sparked outrage on social media, with netizens condemning the restaurant's negligence and demanding accountability. Many echoed Ishani's sentiments, expressing shock and disbelief at the appalling incident.

"This is absolutely appalling! They need to be held accountable," exclaimed one user, while another vowed to steer clear of the establishment, remarking, "I was planning to dine there, but not anymore after hearing this horror story."

As the incident continues to garner attention online, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent hygiene standards in the food industry and the need for accountability to ensure consumer safety.

