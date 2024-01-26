Woman files for divorce after husband swaps Goa honeymoon for Ayodhya trip

A woman in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has filed for divorce after her husband diverted their honeymoon plans from Goa to Ayodhya.

The divorce application was recently submitted to a family court, where the couple is currently undergoing counseling sessions to navigate their strained relationship. According to Shail Avasthi, the relationship counselor overseeing the case, the couple tied the knot in August of the previous year.

The husband, employed as an IT engineer, allegedly diverted from the initially agreed-upon plan for an international honeymoon after the wife insisted on a foreign destination. In response, he expressed his desire to fulfill his elderly parents' wish to visit a temple within the country. Eventually, the couple reached a compromise to visit Goa.

The trouble began when, just a day before their anticipated trip to Goa, the husband informed his wife that they would be heading to Ayodhya and Varanasi, fulfilling his mother's wishes. The unexpected change in plans led to a heated argument upon their return, prompting the wife to initiate divorce proceedings.

Counselor Avasthi revealed that the woman accused her husband of breaking her trust and claimed that he consistently prioritized his extended family over their relationship from the outset of their marriage.

The counseling session for the troubled couple is currently underway as they attempt to navigate the complexities of their strained marriage and find a resolution.