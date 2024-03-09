Watch: Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform, viral video impresses internet

Zomato introduces kurta option for women delivery partners in response to feedback on discomfort with standard t-shirts.

In a move towards inclusivity, Zomato has announced a significant change in its uniform policy for women delivery partners. Responding to feedback from numerous female employees who expressed discomfort with the standard western-style Zomato t-shirts, the company has decided to offer an alternative – kurtas.

The announcement was made through a post on Zomato's official Instagram account, accompanied by a video showcasing the new uniform option. In the caption, Zomato wrote, "Starting today, Zomato women delivery partners can choose to wear a kurta." The video features several Zomato delivery women trying on the new kurtas, capturing their expressions of gratitude and approval for the company's considerate gesture.

Zomato explicitly stated that the decision was driven by the discomfort expressed by many female delivery partners with the existing western-style t-shirts. The company emphasized the importance of providing choices to its employees.

In the video, one of the women, visibly content with the change, remarked, "Pocket bhi hain (It has pockets too)."

The social media response to Zomato's announcement has been overwhelmingly positive. The video has garnered thousands of likes and enthusiastic reactions from users across various platforms. Many users took to the comments section to express their appreciation for Zomato's thoughtful initiative.

"I have started loving this brand more and more, not just because of their service, but because of their thoughts and culture," one user commented. Another person thanked Zomato, saying, "Thanks, Zomato, for creating opportunities for people and saving thousands of lives."