Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch viral video: Guinness record created for World’s longest dosa by 75 chefs after 110 failed attempts, it measures…

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini expands cabinet, inducts 8 MLAs as ministers

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Third edition of Assam Rifles-USI Annual Seminar 2024 held in Delhi

Meet Narayana Murthy's family member who owns maximum stake in Infosys, not Sudha Murty, Akshata Murty

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch viral video: Guinness record created for World’s longest dosa by 75 chefs after 110 failed attempts, it measures…

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Third edition of Assam Rifles-USI Annual Seminar 2024 held in Delhi

 Tips to grow money plant in bottle

Benefits of doing squats

8 places to visit in Delhi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Ravi Kishan says Maamla Legal Hai breaks OTT's clutter of 'dark stories with guns, mafia, violence' | Exclusive

Meet actress who rejected superhit films with SRK, Salman, Anil Kapoor, was divorced twice, career got ruined due to..

HomeViral

Viral

Watch viral video: Guinness record created for World’s longest dosa by 75 chefs after 110 failed attempts, it measures…

Chef Regi Mathew shared a video of the making of this dosa. The video showcases numerous chefs gathered around a big stove, preparing to achieve the remarkable feat.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 06:14 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A new world record has been broken in India, and this time in food. MTR Foods cooked a dosa that measured 123.03 feet in Bengaluru and claimed to achieve a world record for it. The company did so to celebrate their 100th anniversary. A video showcasing the massive dosa has been going viral on social media and has amazed netizens.

Chef Regi Mathew shared a video of the making of this dosa. The video showcases numerous chefs gathered around a big stove, preparing to achieve the remarkable feat. Then it shows the massive 123-foot dosa being cooked on the pan. The video also shows a person awarding a Guinness World Records certificate to Chef Mathew. 

In the caption, Chef Mathew stated, "I’m thrilled to announce a historic milestone at MTR! Proudly celebrate the 100th anniversary with a Guinness World Record title for the longest dosa, measuring an incredible 123.03 feet! This monumental achievement took place at MTR Factory in Bengaluru on March 15th, 2024."

This post was posted two days ago and has since garnered over 24,000 views. The post also has earned 1,000 likes and numerous comments. 

The Instagram users reacted to the video by writing, "Congratulations, Regi. Awesome accomplishment." A second stated, "Wow. Congratulations, Chef Regi and team, another feature in your cap. Keep going. God bless!" "This is awesome," said a third.

Earlier, this record was owned by Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM and Naturally Refined Sunflower Oil. They made a dosa that measured 54 ft 8.69 inch on November 16, 2014.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, former Miss India, who worked with Salman Khan in superhit film, then quit acting due to...

IPL 2024: MI suffer big blow as star bowler likely to miss matches, check details

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

Meet superstar, who left police job, gave back-to-back superhit films, bought haunted bungalow, his life changed when...

Meet actor, who grew up in chawl, ran away from home at 17 with only Rs 500, later became superstar, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement