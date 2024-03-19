Watch viral video: Guinness record created for World’s longest dosa by 75 chefs after 110 failed attempts, it measures…

Chef Regi Mathew shared a video of the making of this dosa. The video showcases numerous chefs gathered around a big stove, preparing to achieve the remarkable feat.

A new world record has been broken in India, and this time in food. MTR Foods cooked a dosa that measured 123.03 feet in Bengaluru and claimed to achieve a world record for it. The company did so to celebrate their 100th anniversary. A video showcasing the massive dosa has been going viral on social media and has amazed netizens.

Chef Regi Mathew shared a video of the making of this dosa. The video showcases numerous chefs gathered around a big stove, preparing to achieve the remarkable feat. Then it shows the massive 123-foot dosa being cooked on the pan. The video also shows a person awarding a Guinness World Records certificate to Chef Mathew.

In the caption, Chef Mathew stated, "I’m thrilled to announce a historic milestone at MTR! Proudly celebrate the 100th anniversary with a Guinness World Record title for the longest dosa, measuring an incredible 123.03 feet! This monumental achievement took place at MTR Factory in Bengaluru on March 15th, 2024."

The Instagram users reacted to the video by writing, "Congratulations, Regi. Awesome accomplishment." A second stated, "Wow. Congratulations, Chef Regi and team, another feature in your cap. Keep going. God bless!" "This is awesome," said a third.

Earlier, this record was owned by Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM and Naturally Refined Sunflower Oil. They made a dosa that measured 54 ft 8.69 inch on November 16, 2014.

