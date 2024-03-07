Watch: Quick-thinking 12-year-old boy locks leopard in room, video goes viral

Mohit Ahire, a 12-year-old from Malegaon, Maharashtra, showcased quick thinking when a leopard entered the wedding hall where his father works

In a heart-stopping incident in Malegaon, Maharashtra, 12-year-old Mohit Ahire showcased remarkable courage as he narrowly escaped a close encounter with a leopard. The daring escape, captured in a viral video, left viewers in awe of Ahire's quick thinking and composure.

Mohit Ahire, a 12-year-old boy, locked a leopard inside an office cabin until assistance arrived in Malegaon & the leopard was rescued.



Mohit immediately informed his father, who is a security guard, that he trapped a leopard inside the office. pic.twitter.com/FELlOGac1t — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 6, 2024

The incident unfolded at a wedding hall in Malegaon, where Ahire, the son of a security guard, found himself face-to-face with the wild animal. The gripping video, widely shared on social media, depicts Ahire engrossed in his phone in a room when the leopard casually strolls in. Remarkably, the big cat appears oblivious to the young boy's presence.

Describing the harrowing moment, Ahire shared with Times of India (TOI), "The leopard was so close. There was hardly any space between the leopard and me. It walked into the inner cabin of the office right in front of me. I was scared, but I quietly got off the bench and sneaked out of the office. I closed the door behind me."

Anil Pawar, the owner of the wedding hall, elaborated on the dimensions of the booking office, explaining that Ahire was seated near the entrance when the leopard entered the inner cabin. Despite the close proximity, Ahire remained composed, carefully making his exit and closing the door behind him.

Pawar further disclosed that the leopard had been spotted earlier, prompting a search by police and forest officials. Ahire, having successfully locked the wild animal inside the office, promptly informed his father. Pawar wasted no time in alerting the authorities to handle the situation.

Malegaon range forest officer Vaibhav Hiray shared with TOI, "Our personnel were in the neighbourhood when the boy trapped the leopard in the wedding hall's office. We immediately called a team from Nashik city. Later, the five-year-old male leopard was tranquilised and rescued."