Watch: Farmers fly kites to counter drones dropping tear gas at Shambu border, video goes viral

The drones were used by the police to stop farmers from entering the national capital during the protest.

As the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest by farmers has entered its second day, a video of protesting farmers flying kites to combat the drones used by Haryana Police to drop tear gas shells on them has taken the internet by storm.

The drones were used by the police to stop farmers heading towards the national capital as a part of the protest.

Watch the viral video here:

BJP Govt using drones to drop tear gases on the farmers so the farmers brought kites to target those drones.



Next is what? Missilés, tanks or atom bómbs?#FarmerProtest2024 #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/15EiBlWpB6 — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) February 14, 2024

Farmers are flying kites to stop the drones being sent by the police for surveillance and releasing tear gas shells on the #ShambhuBorder.#FarmersProtest #FarmersProtest2024 #DelhiChalo pic.twitter.com/exfmQkiKSC — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the Punjab authorities have opposed the authority’s use of drones at the border.

Punjab's Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmed Parray has written to the Ambala Deputy Commissioner, asking him to refrain from sending drones inside Punjab's territory at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

Farmers claimed that the drones dropped several tear gas canisters on them.

Thousands of farmers, majoritarian coming from Punjab and Haryana, are participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march to stage a protest against the central government, seeking a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and loan waivers. Heavy security has been deployed and blockades erected at all borders in Haryana to prevent the marching protesters from entering Delhi.