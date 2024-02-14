Twitter
Watch: Farmers fly kites to counter drones dropping tear gas at Shambu border, video goes viral

The drones were used by the police to stop farmers from entering the national capital during the protest.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:53 PM IST

As the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest by farmers has entered its second day, a video of protesting farmers flying kites to combat the drones used by Haryana Police to drop tear gas shells on them has taken the internet by storm.

The drones were used by the police to stop farmers heading towards the national capital as a part of the protest.

Meanwhile, the Punjab authorities have opposed the authority’s use of drones at the border.

Punjab's Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmed Parray has written to the Ambala Deputy Commissioner, asking him to refrain from sending drones inside Punjab's territory at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

Farmers claimed that the drones dropped several tear gas canisters on them. 

Thousands of farmers, majoritarian coming from Punjab and Haryana, are participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march to stage a protest against the central government, seeking a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and loan waivers. Heavy security has been deployed and blockades erected at all borders in Haryana to prevent the marching protesters from entering Delhi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

