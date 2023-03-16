Search icon
Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance on ‘Pardesiya’ will make you forget everything

Hema in stunning saree is seen performing in her most recent video to the song Pardesiya from the movie Mr. Natwarlal, which stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance on ‘Pardesiya’ will make you forget everything
screengrab

New Delhi: If you're a frequent Instagram user, you've probably already heard of Hema Sharma. The lovely woman is a fantastic performer and she frequently posts videos of herself dancing to various songs. Hema in stunning saree is seen performing in her most recent video to the song Pardesiya from the movie Mr. Natwarlal, which stars Amitabh Bachchan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hem Lata (@hemasharma973)

In the viral video, Hema can be seen dancing to the superhit song from the movie Mr. Natwarlal. She added a little twist and her own special flavor to the spectacular dance performance. Her amazing performing abilities will captivate you. It was entertaining to see the woman's enthusiasm, so you should watch the movie.

After being shared online, the video has received over 5,000 likes. Hema's performance simply wowed online viewers, who flooded the comments section with praise.

Reactions:

'Jab duniya se vasta hoga jeene nahin degi aap Khush Hain bahut achcha lagta hai positive hona bahut jaruri hai is negative duniya mein you are just wonderful,' an Instagram user remarked. "Very creative, and I only just realized the song's true meaning today... Mam is far too gifted. Ekdum zinda Dil," said another. "This is so wholesome!" exclaimed a third. 'I was hooting for her from here,' a fourth said.

Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Holi 2023: 5 Bollywood diva's inspired outfits to celebrate the festival of colours
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
Shane Warne: Remembering the Australia cricket legend on his 1st death anniversary
First-image
GATE 2023 Result releasing shortly at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
