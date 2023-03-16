Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance on ‘Pardesiya’ will make you forget everything

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're a frequent Instagram user, you've probably already heard of Hema Sharma. The lovely woman is a fantastic performer and she frequently posts videos of herself dancing to various songs. Hema in stunning saree is seen performing in her most recent video to the song Pardesiya from the movie Mr. Natwarlal, which stars Amitabh Bachchan.

In the viral video, Hema can be seen dancing to the superhit song from the movie Mr. Natwarlal. She added a little twist and her own special flavor to the spectacular dance performance. Her amazing performing abilities will captivate you. It was entertaining to see the woman's enthusiasm, so you should watch the movie.

After being shared online, the video has received over 5,000 likes. Hema's performance simply wowed online viewers, who flooded the comments section with praise.

Reactions:

'Jab duniya se vasta hoga jeene nahin degi aap Khush Hain bahut achcha lagta hai positive hona bahut jaruri hai is negative duniya mein you are just wonderful,' an Instagram user remarked. "Very creative, and I only just realized the song's true meaning today... Mam is far too gifted. Ekdum zinda Dil," said another. "This is so wholesome!" exclaimed a third. 'I was hooting for her from here,' a fourth said.