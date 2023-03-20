'Better than Samantha...': Desi girl’s sexy dance on Pushpa’s O Antava in short dress lights up internet, viral video

Desi girl’s dance on Pushpa’s O Antava lights up the internet

Viral dance video: Dance videos are a rage on social media these days and it would not be wrong to say that dance videos grab the attention of netizens immediately. Many dance videos go crazily viral on Instagram, Youtube and other social media platforms within no time.

Now, a video of a girl dancing to the superhit Telugu item number ‘O Antava’ has gone viral on social media. The song is from the movie Pushpa and it is picturised on South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Pushpa released in 2022 and it has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, the girl can be seen showcasing her hot and sexy dance moves wearing a short dress. The girl’ dance moves are so good that the netizens are saying that she is better than Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Netizens are praising the dance skills of the girls in the comments section of the video. The facial expressions and moves show that the girl is a trained dancer.