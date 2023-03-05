Search icon
Viral video: Pakistani girl sweeps internet with her sizzling dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, watch

So, in a video that has gone insanely viral online, two Pakistani girls set the stage on fire with their sizzling dance moves to Raveena Tandon's Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Viral Video: Nowadays, weddings are grand affairs with astonishingly good dance performances by family and friends. There are several of those making the rounds on the internet, and we offer another one that will undoubtedly bring a smile to your face. So, in a video that has gone insanely viral online, two Pakistani girls set the stage on fire with their sizzling dance moves to Raveena Tandon's Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The video has over 131,000 views and was shared on a YouTube account by the name R world official.

In the video, two Pakistani girls can be seen dancing to the peppy beats, and the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani can also be heard playing in the background. Their beautiful, fluid-like moves were stunning, and the entire performance will undoubtedly leave you speechless. While the girls were dancing, the relatives just watched, simply mesmerized.

The clip has gone viral on social media since being uploaded with more than one lakh views. Netizens are in love with this viral video. The internet can’t get enough of how cute the girls are. The comments section is flooded with love-struck and heart emojis.

Reactions from netizens:

"Pure talent!" exclaimed one user, complete with a heart-emoji. "Soooo beautiful," said another, adding a heart emoticon. "Cute," said a third. "Wow," remarked a fourth.

