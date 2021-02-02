Viral video: Myanmar woman dances as coup unfold behind her back

A video on social media is circulating rapidly where a young woman is seen doing her daily exercise outside the parliament building in Myanmar capital, while the military troops unfurled in the background. She was so engrossed in her workout that she did not pay any attention to the event happening behind her. The video of this event has gone viral on the social media.

The woman was identified as Khing Hnin Wai, a 26-year-old physical education teacher, who later claimed her oblivion on the passing of the troops when she was doing her workout.

In the viral video, Hnin Wai is seen dressed in a black and neon green athleisure outfit dancing on a popular Indonesian song, “Ampun Bang Jago”, as black SUVs approach up a security checkpoint on the road leading to the Assembly of the Union complex behind her. The gymnast was completely unaware while doing her aerobics, while her camera recorded the moment.

Also read Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi urges people to oppose a coup

The 26-year-old, while sharing the videos, wrote, “It’s normal when I wake up in the morning,”. Hnin Wai later posted several other videos saying she has been exercising in the same location for 11 months.

Meanwhile, the video grabbed the attention of netizens and evoked a lovely reaction on the video. As one shared the same video with a caption that read "Something so powerful about this", while another one wrote, "This woman gave her live aerobics class in Mynamar without knowing about the coup happening directly behind her as the military seized control of the parliament building".

This woman gave her live aerobics class in Myanmar without knowing about the coup happening directly behind her as military seized control of the parliament building. Surreal... https://t.co/EbBvzDxSW9 — Rex Chapman(@RexChapman) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian mission in Myanmar has advised all Indian citizens to take "due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel". The Indian mission has also advised its nationals to get in touch with it, in case required.