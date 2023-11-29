Viral video: Leopard protects baby deer from hyena threat, watch

A contentious viral video on social media shows a leopard apparently protecting a baby deer. However, as a hyena approaches, the leopard swiftly grabs the fawn and climbs a tree, leaving its intentions in question.

Social media platforms have become a hub for captivating yet dubious content. In a recent viral video shared on the Instagram account @into__the__wyld renowned for its startling animal content, a compelling yet ambiguous scene unfolds. The footage captures a leopard seemingly safeguarding a baby deer, igniting fervent discussions about the leopard's true intentions.

At first glance, the video portrays an unusual interaction between a leopard and a young deer, prompting viewers to question the underlying narrative. The initial moments depict the leopard in close proximity to the fawn, displaying an unexpected tenderness rather than a predatory instinct. However, the scene takes a dramatic turn when a hyena enters the frame.

In a swift and alert response to the approaching threat, the leopard swiftly seizes the baby deer in its mouth and ascends a nearby tree, leaving the video's conclusion ambiguous. Speculation arises regarding the motives behind the leopard's action and what might transpire next.

The online community has been swift to engage, with the video amassing over 150,000 views and garnering a spectrum of diverse reactions. Opinions vary widely, with some suggesting that the leopard might have switched from nurturing to hunting mode, while others express concerns about the imminent danger posed by the hyena. Amidst the discourse, voices emerge commending the leopard for what appears to be a rescue, while others remain skeptical about the true nature of the relationship between the leopard and the deer.