‘Helmet Man of India’ gives free helmet to biker on Lucknow expressway, Mumbai Traffic Police responds

Raghavendra Singh, also known as the "Helmet Man of India" on social media, is frequently seen giving out helmets to onlookers and warning them about the dangers of riding without a helmet. Another footage of him giving a helmet to a man recently went viral on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

New Delhi: Every day, news headlines are dominated by gruesome highway mishaps. And the majority of them occur because the rider failed to carry safety precautions such as a helmet or utilize a seat belt. Now, a Bihar man has taken on the task of educating such reckless drivers and showing them the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a bike. Raghavendra Singh, also known as the "Helmet Man of India" on social media, is frequently seen giving out helmets to onlookers and warning them about the dangers of riding without a helmet. Another footage of him giving a helmet to a man recently went viral on Twitter.

Kumar posted a video he shot on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. He was seen driving a car while wearing a helmet in the footage. As the video progresses, Kumar gives a brand new helmet out the window to a helmet-less biker.
After the guy comes to a halt, Kumar hands him the helmet and instructs him to wear it whenever he rides his bike. In the footage, the man expresses gratitude to Kumar.

“I do not take my car's speed above 100, but when a person overtook me on the Lucknow Expressway, I was stunned because without a helmet his speed was more than us. To give him a safety helmet, I had to drive my car over 100 and finally caught him,” read the caption of the video posted on Twitter.

The post has amassed over 1.1 million views and numerous reactions. People applauded the noble actions and commended Kumar for doing such a good deed. Even Mumbai Traffic Police responded  to the viral clip and said, "This is called heartful expression of concern."

 

 

