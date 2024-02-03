Viral video: Breathtaking 360-degree view of Mount Everest mesmerizes internet, watch

A mesmerizing 360-degree view from the summit of Mount Everest has taken social media by storm.

In a breathtaking display of the majestic grandeur of Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain peak, a viral video has emerged, offering a captivating 360-degree view from its summit. Shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @historyinmemes, the footage provides an unprecedented glimpse into the challenging and perilous terrain that characterizes the iconic mountain.

This is a 360° camera view from the top of Mt. Everest pic.twitter.com/trboDIIXI5 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 1, 2024

The awe-inducing clip showcases snow-capped peaks and a group of skilled mountaineers navigating the treacherous landscape. Captioned with, "A 360-degree camera view from the top of Mt Everest," the post has garnered immense attention, amassing more than 35 million views and over 220,000 likes.

Twitter users have been quick to express their fascination and admiration for the stunning footage. In the comments section, a diverse range of reactions emerged, with some commending the courage of the mountaineers and others highlighting the inherent dangers and challenges faced by climbers on the world's highest summit.

One user, overwhelmed by the sheer beauty of the scene, exclaimed, "Top of the world! Thankful for God's creation!" Another user shared their enduring fascination with Everest, stating, "I've always had this fascination with Everest. I've read about and seen practically everything out there. This is incredible."

The video prompted varied reactions, with one user expressing concern, "Gees that's interesting!! Looks like u could fall easily and not much room up there for the people coming up." Another viewer, captivated by the visual effects, remarked, "Yikes! The weird fisheye lens effect makes it seem like the top of Mt. Everest is about one square foot. Amazing, out of this world, and feeding my acrophobia."