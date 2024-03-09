Twitter
Man who helped Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg says this about weight loss, fad diets

Vinod also says that what works for one person might not work for someone else.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Vinod Channa is a fitness expert who helps famous Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilpa Shetty stay in shape. He's also the person who helped Anant Ambani shed 108 kg in 2016. 

Vinod recently told Times Now that losing weight doesn't have to be super hard. He thinks people sometimes worry too much about it, especially when they compare themselves to celebrities. Instead of trying extreme diets or workouts, Vinod suggests starting with small changes. For example, you can try eating a little less each day and going for a short walk. These small steps can make a big difference over time.

Vinod also talked about trendy diets like intermittent fasting and keto. He thinks they're okay for a short time, but they're not good as long-term plans. Intermittent fasting is when you skip meals for a while, and the keto diet is when you eat a lot of fats. Vinod says our bodies get used to these diets, so it's hard to return to eating normally. He thinks it's better to eat a balanced diet with all foods, including carbs.

Vinod also says that what works for one person might not work for someone else. He explains that different people's bodies work differently, so it's important to find a diet and exercise plan that fits you. For example, some people might be able to handle lots of fatty foods better than others. Vinod believes listening to your body and finding what's best for you is important.

Overall, Vinod's tips for losing weight and staying healthy are simple: make small changes, eat a balanced diet, and listen to your body.

