Vande Bharat Express passenger finds dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC responds

Passenger Dr. Shubhendu Keshari recently found a dead cockroach in his meal aboard the Rewa Vande Bharat Express, bringing attention to the ongoing issue of food quality on Indian Railways.

In another incident highlighting concerns over food quality on Indian Railways, a passenger on the Rewa Vande Bharat Express, traveling from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur Junction, was taken aback when he discovered a dead cockroach in his meal. Dr. Shubhendu Keshari, the passenger, shared images of the unappetizing discovery on social media, sparking a response from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Dr. Keshari posted pictures of the non-vegetarian thali, clearly revealing the presence of the unwanted insect. Alongside the images, he shared a photo of the complaint form he filled out at Jabalpur station, addressing the unsanitary condition of the food.

Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had.The matter is viewed seriously, and the hefty penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. Moreover, monitoring has been strengthened at the source. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) February 3, 2024

The incident sparked a variety of reactions in the comment section, with some users finding humor in the situation, perhaps due to the unfortunately common nature of such incidents on Indian trains. One user commented, "That's so traumatic. Imagine the pain the cockroach must have gone through." Another quipped, "It was a Chicken recipe with a pinch of Cockroach," while a third joked, "Don't worry, they won't charge you for extras."

The post, complete with tags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and various other relevant railway handles, has gained over 47,000 views on the platform since its circulation.