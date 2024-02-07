Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Little Kiara Advani does Bharatanatyam in ballerina dress, calls herself 'Cinderella' in viral video

Indian student chased, brutally attacked by 4 men in Chicago

'I don't agree that...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts

Madhya Pradesh: Harda firecrackers factory owners arrested after blast kills 11

Vande Bharat Express passenger finds dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC responds

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Little Kiara Advani does Bharatanatyam in ballerina dress, calls herself 'Cinderella' in viral video

Meet actor who had blockbuster debut, then gave 5 flop films in 4 years, quit acting, sold his bungalow, car, now..

Man turns heads by purchasing foldable house for Rs 21 lakh from Amazon, details here

7 dry fruits for sharp eyesight

8 health benefits of eating amla

9 times Diljit Dosanjh inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet actor who had blockbuster debut, then gave 5 flop films in 4 years, quit acting, sold his bungalow, car, now..

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend dance rehearsals for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, see viral video

Meet actress who quit studies after school, was rejected due to looks, then led record-breaking blockbuster, is now...

HomeViral

Viral

Vande Bharat Express passenger finds dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC responds

Passenger Dr. Shubhendu Keshari recently found a dead cockroach in his meal aboard the Rewa Vande Bharat Express, bringing attention to the ongoing issue of food quality on Indian Railways.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:32 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In another incident highlighting concerns over food quality on Indian Railways, a passenger on the Rewa Vande Bharat Express, traveling from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur Junction, was taken aback when he discovered a dead cockroach in his meal. Dr. Shubhendu Keshari, the passenger, shared images of the unappetizing discovery on social media, sparking a response from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Dr. Keshari posted pictures of the non-vegetarian thali, clearly revealing the presence of the unwanted insect. Alongside the images, he shared a photo of the complaint form he filled out at Jabalpur station, addressing the unsanitary condition of the food.

Responding promptly to the incident, IRCTC issued an apology to Dr. Keshari for the unpleasant experience. In a statement, they said, "Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously, and a hefty penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. Moreover, monitoring has been strengthened at the source."

The incident sparked a variety of reactions in the comment section, with some users finding humor in the situation, perhaps due to the unfortunately common nature of such incidents on Indian trains. One user commented, "That's so traumatic. Imagine the pain the cockroach must have gone through." Another quipped, "It was a Chicken recipe with a pinch of Cockroach," while a third joked, "Don't worry, they won't charge you for extras."

The post, complete with tags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and various other relevant railway handles, has gained over 47,000 views on the platform since its circulation. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Can implement UCC in BJP-ruled states, won't...': TMC MP Saugata Roy

US President Joe Biden slams Israeli PM Netanyahu, calls him a 'Bad Guy'

Monkey fever kills 2 in Karnataka: Know causes, symptoms and preventive tips

Meet Indian genius who took on another genius over advantages of 'Nuclear vs Solar', was sacked from his job due to...

Bengaluru-based EV startup River raises Rs 335 crore led by Yamaha Motor

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE