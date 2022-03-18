Tiny Chihuahua adorns police vest to sniff out drugs at Colombian Airport – WATCH viral video

All travellers who have a special love for flying tend to remain somewhat anxious on airport. Endless formalities on the airport are not something any that any traveller desires. While some are worried about check-in and security checks, others may often get anxious to find any drugs or a bomb in their bags.

A Colombian Airport has recently found the solution to all your problems. The airport authorities have now employed the services of a tiny Chihuahua which can sniff out any frugs from baggage. This sniffer dog keeps a check on any drugs in baggage.

The sniffer dog has now gone viral on TikTok after a passenger named Agata Fornasa posted his video on the social media platform.

Speaking in conversation with The Dodo, Agata said, “The girls from the duty-free shop told me that his name was Chiqui and that he worked as a drug dog.”

“I thought it was beautiful, so I filmed it”, he added.

The sniffer dog is spotted wearing the tiniest police vest while roaming around the airport.

Watch viral video here:

The dog in the video can be seen running around towards a hard side bag but moves close to insect a pillar instead. While the Chihuahua was the smallest of all canines, it has been earlier recruited for narcotic detection.

A Chihuahua cross rat terrier, named Midge, also garnered lot of recognition by the Guinness World Records for being the smallest police dog in the world. Midge was given the recognition in 2006.