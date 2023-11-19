Thane man orders 51 coconuts from Swiggy to manifest India's world cup triumph

In a delightful twist during the World Cup final clash between India and Australia, a Thane resident has made headlines by ordering 51 coconuts on Swiggy, believing it to be a unique ritual that will bring good luck and ensure India's victory.

In a fascinating turn of events on the day of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, a resident from Thane has embarked on an unconventional path to ensure India's victory. Leading the charge under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the excitement is palpable as fans eagerly anticipate the outcome of this high-stakes match.

In a quirky display of optimism, the Thane resident decided to take matters into his own hands by placing a distinctive order on Swiggy – 51 coconuts. The belief? That this ritualistic act would bring good luck and "manifest" success for the Indian cricket team. The uniqueness of this gesture has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of social media platforms and sparking a wave of curiosity and amusement.

Swiggy's express delivery service, Instamart, unveiled this interesting piece of news on X (formerly Twitter). The person behind the coconut order even responded to Swiggy's tweet, confirming the magnitude of the coconut-filled purchase.

A photo accompanying the revelation showcases 51 coconuts neatly arranged on a steel plate, set against the backdrop of a television broadcasting the crucial match.

haan bhay yeh someone from thane bhi mai hi hoon, 51 nariyal for unreal manifestation https://t.co/aNa3WACNOp pic.twitter.com/kVuQ6WjCjH — gordon (@gordonramashray) November 19, 2023

Swiggy shared the moment with the world on X, stating, "Someone from Thane just ordered 51 nariyals!!! If it's for the finals, the World Cup is coming home for real."

The individual in question humorously acknowledged the deed, responding with, "Haan bhai, yeh someone from Thane bhi main hi hoon, 51 nariyal for unreal manifestation (Yes, I am that someone from Thane. 51 coconuts for unreal manifestation)."

Social media users joined in the fun, with some expressing admiration for the man's unique team spirit, while others playfully speculated on the potential impact of 51 coconuts on India's World Cup performance.

A user on X commented, "Forever the someone from Thane person."

"The prayers will come true," exclaimed another user on X.

"India will witness their 2nd Diwali of the season today," predicted a third user.

This isn't the first time the Thane resident has resorted to such rituals. Previously, he ordered 240 incense sticks to "manifest" India's win. As India boasts an unbeaten record in the tournament, Virat Kohli added a special touch to the triumph by scoring a record-breaking 50th one-day international century, surpassing the milestone shared with the retired Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The cricket world now eagerly awaits the outcome of this uniquely charged final match.