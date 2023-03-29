Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan, Kohli's fans engage in ugly feud, Twitter erupts with hilarious memes

Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli fans are fighting on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Kohli's fans engage in ugly feud, Twitter erupts with hilarious memes
SRK, Virat Kohli fan feud | Photo: PTI

With IPL approaching, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli's fans engaged in a huge oral clash on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter. This happened when SRK's fan taunted RCB's performance in IPL triggering Kohli's fans. Kohli's fans in return are boasting about the fact that the cricketer has more followers on Instagram than the actor. 

The fight grew so ugly that fans are now making obscene and derogatory remarks to each other. Amidst the ugly fight, some are even sharing the funniest posts/memes on Twitter. Here are some hilarious memes from the feud: 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCP leader Mohammad Faizal's disqualification from Lok Sabha revoked
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.