Rare images of black tigers from Odisha captivate the internet, see pics here

Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan recently shared captivating images of 'pseudo-melanistic' tigers found exclusively in Simlipal, Odisha, on social media.

In a stunning revelation, Parveen Kaswan, a dedicated Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer renowned for his insights into wildlife, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share mesmerizing images of 'pseudo-melanistic' tigers discovered in Simlipal, Odisha. On Friday, he captivated his audience with remarkable photographs of this extraordinary tiger, shedding light on its rarity and unique origins. The pseudo-melanistic tigers, characterized by more pronounced black stripes than the Royal Bengal Tiger, are exclusively found in Odisha and are commonly referred to as 'black tigers' due to their dense and dark stripe patterns.

The black tigers of #India. Do you know there are pseudo- melanistic tigers found in Simlipal. They are such due to genetic mutation & highly rare. Such beautiful creature. pic.twitter.com/X1TEw8r1cD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 22, 2023

"The black tigers of #India. Do you know there are pseudo-melanistic tigers found in Simlipal? They are such due to genetic mutation & highly rare. Such a beautiful creature," Mr. Kaswan shared on X.

In a subsequent tweet, the IFS officer delved into the history of these 'pseudo-melanistic' tigers in Simlipal. He highlighted that the earliest confirmed record dates back to 1993 when a young boy from Podagad village shot down a 'black' tigress in self-defense. It wasn't until 2007 that these rare tigers were officially discovered within the reserve, marking the commencement of documented sightings.

"The first confirmed record of the now-famous pseudo-melanistic tigers of Simlipal came in 1993. On 21st July 1993, Salku, a young boy of Podagad village, shot down a 'black' tigress with arrows in self-defense. The rare tigers were first officially discovered in STR in 2007. With time, more were documented. They are due to a rare genetic mutation and found in a small population," Mr. Kaswan elaborated.

Having shared the post just a day ago, the IFS officer's revelation has already garnered significant attention, accumulating more than 147,000 views and over 4,000 likes. The X community responded enthusiastically, with users expressing awe and admiration for the images.

"Nature is amazing. Amazing creatures," wrote one user. Another commented, "Wow. All their stripes ran together like ink. Very interesting & beautiful."

A third user added, "What a sight! Hope we will be able to conserve this amazing wildlife forever," while another expressed, "You are so lucky to be with such lovely creations of nature and God." The captivating images have undoubtedly sparked widespread fascination and appreciation for the unique wildlife found in Simlipal, Odisha.