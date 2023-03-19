Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Photos: Elon Musk, Twitter CEO shares pictures with son X AE A-12, netizens react to father-son duo

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO and Tesla founder who is always in the news shares adorable pictures with his son.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

Photos: Elon Musk, Twitter CEO shares pictures with son X AE A-12, netizens react to father-son duo
Picture Credits: Twitter- @elonmusk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, is constantly in the news. Whether it be for the modifications he is making to the microblogging platform or for his opinions on current events. The billionaire posted a photo collage on social media this time, though, featuring his son X AE A-12. Online people lavished the toddler with love and compliments on how adorable he was.

"Archangel-12," Mr Musk captioned the picture. The post has received over 22 million views and 238.3K likes since it was shared. 

X AE A-12 was born on May 4, 2020, and is 2 years old currently. 

Several Twitter users commented on the picture. Let’s read below the netizens' reactions. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad wedding reception: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Jaya Bachchan attend festivities
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral: Virat Kohli-Quick Style dance video with a 'Men in Blue' twist
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.