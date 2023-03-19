Photos: Elon Musk, Twitter CEO shares pictures with son X AE A-12, netizens react to father-son duo

Picture Credits: Twitter- @elonmusk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, is constantly in the news. Whether it be for the modifications he is making to the microblogging platform or for his opinions on current events. The billionaire posted a photo collage on social media this time, though, featuring his son X AE A-12. Online people lavished the toddler with love and compliments on how adorable he was.

"Archangel-12," Mr Musk captioned the picture. The post has received over 22 million views and 238.3K likes since it was shared.

X AE A-12 was born on May 4, 2020, and is 2 years old currently.

Several Twitter users commented on the picture. Let’s read below the netizens' reactions.

I didn't want it sooo bad, until she was born, now I couldn't imagine it without her — Wokes GONE WILD!!! (@Wokesgonewild) March 18, 2023

Dad life = best life — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 18, 2023

wow he’s so sweet! also you two are sharing the same vibe in every pic. love that — lucid fusgott (@astralkoerper) March 18, 2023