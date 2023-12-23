Headlines

Mother finds long-lost son begging on street after seven years, details inside

A heartwarming reunion unfolded in Rawalpindi as a Pakistani mother, Shaheen Akhtar, found her son, Mustakeem Khalid, begging on the streets after seven years of separation

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

In a heartwarming turn of events, a Pakistani mother, Shaheen Akhtar, was joyfully reunited with her son, Mustakeem Khalid, after seven agonizing years of separation. The emotional reunion took place on Tuesday when Akhtar spotted Khalid begging on a street in Rawalpindi, as reported by Dawn.

The unexpected breakthrough occurred when Akhtar received a call from one of her son's friends, who later sent a photo revealing Khalid among a group of beggars at Rawalpindi's Tahli Mohri Chowk. Recognizing her mentally challenged son, who was a former policeman, Akhtar rushed to the location with her nephew.

The heartbreaking scene unfolded as Akhtar approached Khalid, surrounded by two men and three women who had coerced him into begging on the street. The beggars, allegedly part of a gang, not only resisted the mother's attempt to embrace her son but also physically assaulted her and hurled abuses.

Akhtar disclosed that Khalid had endured torture and injections during his captivity by the gang of beggars. The reunion marked the end of a seven-year ordeal that began when Khalid, a former police officer incapacitated by typhoid fever, went missing in 2016. Despite filing a missing person report at a local police station and extensive search efforts, Khalid remained elusive.

Khalid, who had married in 2006, had to abandon his police career due to health issues. Affected by his mental health struggles, he would occasionally leave home, returning after a few days. However, in 2016, he failed to return, leaving his family in distress.

The police took swift action following the reunion. The gang leader, identified as Wahid, was apprehended along with three women. Further raids are underway to capture others involved in the incident.

Amidst the challenges faced, Akhtar expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from villagers and relatives. "A large number of villagers and relatives have thronged my house, and everyone is happy and congratulating me on the reunion with my son," she shared.

