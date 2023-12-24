Headlines

NASA drops stunning image of 'irregular galaxy' 7 million light-years away from Earth

NASA recently shared a captivating image of an irregular 'dwarf galaxy' located 7 million light-years away in the Virgo constellation.

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

NASA has treated space enthusiasts to a breathtaking snapshot of a 'dwarf galaxy,' celebrated for its irregular shape. The image, shared by the space agency, has sparked widespread fascination and admiration from the online community.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

Captured in the constellation Virgo, approximately 7 million light-years away from Earth, this dwarf galaxy boasts a staggering billion stars. What makes it stand out is its unconventional, disorderly shape, likened to a celestial interpretation of a glittering snow globe. In the caption accompanying the post, NASA revealed that astronomers are diligently exploring the evolutionary connections between ancient galaxies and their impact on contemporary galaxies, including our own.

The mesmerizing image was crafted using data from @NASAHubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys, employing a combination of twelve camera filters.

Shared on December 22, the post has garnered an impressive two lakh likes, along with a plethora of comments from intrigued individuals. The reactions reflect a mix of awe and wonder, underscoring the public's deep appreciation for the marvels of our vast universe.

One observer expressed, "OMG, I love this galaxy, it's cute," while another marveled, "The vastness of space is beyond our understanding of the world." A third commentator exclaimed, "This is so amazing," and a fourth playfully noted, "Looks like a guitar pick." Yet another participant expressed gratitude to NASA, stating, "Thank you, NASA! Without you, we would know nothing about space!"

NASA's commitment to unveiling the mysteries of the cosmos continues to captivate audiences, fostering a shared sense of awe and curiosity about the wonders of the universe.

