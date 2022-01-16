Mumbai senior citizen duped of Rs 11 lakh while ordering pizza, know what happened next

A senior citizen woman was fooled by cyber fraudsters of more than 11 lakh while she was trying to recover the money she had lost while ordering pizza and dry fruits online.

The woman was quick to approach the BKC Cyber police station to complain about the issue.

According to her complaint, the officials have registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act against unidentified persons.

As unveiled by the woman, she is a resident of suburban Andheri and was ordering pizza online in July last year, when she lost Rs 9,999 while paying for it. On October 29, she placed another online order for some dry fruits, and she lost Rs 1,496.

Aiming to recover the lost sum, she contacted a phone number that she found on Google.

The fraudster who answered her call assured her of recovery and asked her to download an application on her mobile phone. With this he got complete access of her device, her bank account details and passwords.

The fraudster then transferred and withdrew Rs 11.78 lakhs from the woman’s bank account between November 14 to December 1, 2021.

As soon as the woman realised the scam she had been trapped into, she contacted the police. According to an official, a probe is underway to track the fraudsters who fooled her on all the three occasions.