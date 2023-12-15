Headlines

Viral

Mumbai resident ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Swiggy, details inside

Swiggy's annual report for 2023 unveils some eye-popping food delivery stats. A Mumbai user set a record by ordering Rs 42.3 lakh worth of food.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

As we bid adieu to 2023, various platforms, from Google to YouTube, are unveiling their highlights of the year, and Swiggy is no exception. The food delivery giant recently released its eighth annual "food wrap," chronicling the culinary adventures of its users throughout the year.

One jaw-dropping revelation from the blog showcased a user in Mumbai who set a new record by ordering food worth a staggering Rs 42.3 lakh. "A user from Mumbai, who placed food orders worth Rs 42.3 lakh (no, that’s not a CTC)," the blog humorously reported.

In Jhansi, a resident raised eyebrows by placing an order for 269 items in a single day, while a household in Bhubaneshwar went all-in with a whopping 207 pizzas in one go.

Bengaluru earned the title of the 'Cake Capital,' witnessing a staggering 8.5 million orders for chocolate cake. On Valentine's Day alone, the entire nation collectively ordered 271 cakes per minute.

Diving into the culinary delights of regional celebrations, a remarkable 7.7 million orders of gulab jamun delighted taste buds during Durga Puja, and the humble masala dosa claimed its place as the top vegetarian choice during Navratri.

Unsurprisingly, biryani continued its reign as the undisputed champion of Swiggy orders in India. The aromatic dish clinched the title for the eighth consecutive year, with the nation collectively placing 2.5 biryani orders per second in 2023. Leading the charge was a resident of Hyderabad, who astonishingly ordered 1,633 biryanis throughout the year, averaging more than four biryanis daily.

Noteworthy was the statistic that for every 5.5 chicken biryanis ordered, there was one veg biryani in the mix. The grandest biryani order, however, came from Chandigarh, where a family ordered a whopping 70 plates of biryani in a single go during the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan cricket match—an adrenaline-loaded feast for the senses.

