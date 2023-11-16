Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in witty banter over Shami's stellar performance

Even the Mumbai and Delhi police engaged in playful banter on Twitter. Mohammed Shami's historic 7/57 secured India's spot in the final, marking the best bowling figure by an Indian in ODIs.

In a cricketing spectacle that will be etched in the annals of history, the Indian cricket team emerged triumphant with a resounding 70-run victory over New Zealand in the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final. The Wednesday showdown was nothing short of a masterclass, with Virat Kohli's batmanship reaching a pinnacle as he notched up his 50th ODI hundred, establishing a new world record. This, coupled with a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer and an impeccable bowling display by Mohammed Shami, propelled India into the eagerly awaited World Cup final.

As the cheers reverberate across the nation, the celebration extends into the digital realm, with social media platforms ablaze with messages, videos, and memes capturing the essence of this historic match. Amidst the virtual festivities, even the official social media handles of the Mumbai and Delhi police couldn't resist the jubilation, engaging in a light-hearted banter on X.

You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too



P.S.: Dear citizens, both the departments know the IPC thoroughly and trust you for a great sense of humour https://t.co/TDnqHuvTZj — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 15, 2023

The banter commenced with a playful tweet from the Delhi Police X account, teasing the Mumbai Police, "@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for tonight's assault." Mumbai Police's X account responded in kind, injecting humor into the exchange, "You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too."

Not missing out on the banter, Special Commissioner Mumbai, Deven Bharti, added a touch of wit, stating, "Not at all @DelhiPolice. It qualifies for protection under 'Right of Self-Defence.'"

Amidst the banter, the hero of the semi-final emerged – Mohammed Shami. His stellar performance saw him claim seven wickets for just 57 runs, playing a pivotal role in India's 70-run triumph over New Zealand. Shami's 7/57 not only secured India's place in the World Cup final but also etched his name in history as the best bowling figure by any Indian bowler in an ODI match.

The victory lap extends beyond the cricket pitch, becoming a moment of collective pride for the nation