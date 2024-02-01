Twitter
Meet woman who claims to be heir to Rs 2531 crore company, she hired detective to...

Italian beautician has claimed that she is the illegitimate granddaughter of Lamborghini's founder. Know details here

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 08:35 PM IST

An Italian beautician has taken her DNA test and hired a private detective to prove, she is the secret granddaughter of the Lamborghini sports cars empire. As per Statista, the company was valued at Rs 2,531 crore in 2022. 

The 35-year-old, Flavia Borzone from Naples hired a private detective to take saliva in a straw from Elettra Lamborghini who is a model, singer, and socialite to prove that they are sisters. 

Flavia Borzone is convinced that she is the illegitimate daughter of 76-year-old Tonino Lamborghini. Tonino Lamborghini's father Ferruccio is the founder of the luxury car. Ferruccio created the car in northern Italy in 1963. 

Reports suggest that the issue has now reached the point of a court case in Bologna. The founder's son Tonino is suing Flavia for defamation after she publically claimed that Tonino is her real father. Flavia claims that Tonino met her mother, Rosalba Colosimo who is a Neopolitan opera singer in the late 1980s when she was 17. And the two were in a relationship. Flavia was born in 1988. 

Experts from the University of Ferrara confirmed that the DNA samples of Flavia and Elettra have a genetic match, showing they were sisters. Flavia told the court: "I don’t want to offend anyone, I just want to know whose daughter I am."

