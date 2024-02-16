Meet Tees Maar Khan, man whose name inspired popular idiom, he was royal from...

Tees Maar Khan was actually a title bestowed upon Mir Mehboob Ali Khan, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad.

Avoid being overly strict! It's likely that you have also heard this expression at some point. When someone exhibits extraordinary bravery or deals with an uncommon circumstance, it is said. Being 'Tees Maar Khan' is therefore a byword for bravery. In actuality, Tees Maar Khan's history dates back 140 years. Actually, Tees Maar Khan was the title bestowed upon Mir Mehboob Ali Khan, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, after he had successfully hunted thirty tigers. He set up camp in the forests between 1880 and 1890, killing thirty tigers in the process. As a result, Mir Mehboob Ali was given this name and became known as Tees Maar Khan.

There was also a movie made with the same name a few years ago. But there were other hunters in this region besides Tees Maar Khan. Like him, there were a lot of people who hunted thousands of tigers, leopards, and other creatures in those forests. Over a few decades, the circumstances worsened to the point where tigers were on the verge of extinction. Furthermore, in 1935, Azam Jah, Tees Mar Khan's grandson, outperformed him by killing 35 leopards in just 33 days. Furthermore, approximately 300 tigers had been killed by British military officer Colonel Jeffrey Nightingale and the 5th Nizam of Hyderabad, Afzal-ud-Daula, prior to Mehboob Ali Khan.

The situation in the country has now deteriorated to the point where India has had to launch Project Tiger, and tigers have recently been imported from Africa. Let us tell you that different stories surround the name Tees Maar Khan, but based on the facts found about Mir Mehboob Ali Khan, the Nizam of Hyderabad, this appears to be true. However, Nizam Tees Mar Khan was more than just a hunter; he was also a poet. He wrote numerous poems in Telugu and Urdu. In addition to Urdu and Telugu, he spoke Persian fluently.