Meet 'Shalu', a robot made by Mumbai teacher that speaks 38 foreign, 9 local languages

After taking inspiration from the Bollywood movie 'Robot', a Computer Science teacher from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur has developed a robot that speaks nine local and 38 foreign languages.

Dinesh Patel, a resident of Rajmalpur village of Jaunpur district and a Computer Science teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Bombay, developed 'Shalu', which is similar to 'Sophia', a robot developed by Hanson Robotics of Hong Kong.

"Shalu has been developed using waste materials like plastic, cardboard, wood, aluminium etc. It took three years to develop it and the expenditure was around Rs 50,000," Patel told news agency IANS.

He said this is a prototype and it can recognise someone, memorise things, answer questions related to General Knowledge, Maths, etc. "Shalu can greet people, display emotions, read the newspaper, recite recipes and perform many other activities. This can be used as a teacher in schools and as a receptionist in offices too," Patel added.

Patel said that as of now they have used plaster of Paris but can beautify the robot with the help of a mask.

Supratik Chakravarty, a professor in the Computer Science and Engineering department of IIT Bombay, appreciated the robot.

"It is really a great development. Such a robot can be used in the field of education, entertainment and several other fields too. Shalu can be an inspiration for the next-gen scientists," he wrote in a letter to Patel.