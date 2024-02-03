Meet identical twins who reunited after 19 years due to…

In a remarkable turn of events, long-lost identical twins, Amy Khvitia and Ano Sartania, have been joyously reunited after nearly two decades of separation, all thanks to the wonders of social media. The sisters, who unknowingly grew up just miles apart in Georgia, discovered each other's existence through an unexpected intersection of a TikTok video and a popular television talent show.

The journey to their reunion commenced when Amy tuned into "Georgia’s Got Talent" and was astonished to see a contestant who mirrored her own features remarkably. Simultaneously, Ano stumbled upon a TikTok video featuring a woman with distinctive blue hair, a striking resemblance to herself. This virtual encounter set the stage for a real-world meeting that would unveil a past veiled in secrecy.

As reported by the BBC, the siblings' mother, Aza Shoni, had fallen into a coma due to complications during their birth in 2002. During this vulnerable period, their father, Gocha Gakharia, took the heartbreaking decision to sell the newborns. Consequently, Amy was raised in Zugdidi, while Ano grew up in Tbilisi, both entirely oblivious to each other's existence.

Ironically, neither adoptive family was aware they were raising one of a set of twins, and despite the substantial sums exchanged, they remained oblivious to the illegality of their adoptions. It wasn't until Amy stumbled upon a Facebook group dedicated to reconnecting families with children suspected of being illegally adopted that the puzzle pieces started to fall into place.

Responding to Amy's post, a woman from Germany disclosed that her mother had given birth to twins in 2002. Despite initial hesitations, especially from Ano, the sisters made the courageous decision to meet their biological mother. During the emotional reunion, their mother revealed that she had been falsely informed that her babies did not survive after she awoke from her coma.

The heartwarming saga of Amy and Ano serves as a testament to the transformative power of social media, bringing together separated family members and rewriting the narrative of their lives.