Meet IAS Chandrajyoti Singh, who cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching in first attempt, secured AIR...

Chandrajyoti Singh, daughter of a retired army officer, defied the odds by cracking the UPSC exam on her first attempt at the age of 22, securing AIR 28.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 08:39 AM IST

Edited by

In a nation where the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is regarded as one of the toughest challenges, Chandrajyoti Singh has emerged as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring bureaucrats. Hailing from a family with a strong military background, Singh's journey to becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is nothing short of remarkable.

The UPSC, known for recruiting the brightest minds and the most inspiring individuals across the country, witnesses the aspirations of lakhs of candidates. The journey to crack the UPSC exam is arduous, and many spend years preparing, with only a handful successfully navigating through the rigorous process, and even fewer managing to crack it on their first attempt.

Chandrajyoti Singh, daughter of the retired army officer Col. Dalbara Singh and Lt. Col. Meen Singh, stands out as one of those rare individuals who achieved the feat of cracking the UPSC exam on her maiden attempt. Raised in a disciplined and motivational environment, Singh's parents instilled in her the values of perseverance and dedication from an early age.

Her academic journey reflects her commitment to excellence. Singh secured a perfect 10 CGPA in the class 10 board exams from Jalandhar’s APJ School and an impressive 95.4% in the class 12 examinations from Chandigarh’s Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. She continued her academic pursuit by graduating with honors in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, in 2018, boasting a 7.75 CGPA.

Taking a one-year break after graduation, Singh embarked on her UPSC preparation journey in 2018. Following a rigorous strategy and unwavering dedication, she not only cleared the UPSC exam but secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 28. At the age of 22, Chandrajyoti Singh donned the prestigious hat of an IAS officer.

Her success story is now a source of inspiration for countless UPSC aspirants, showcasing that with determination and a well-crafted strategy, the seemingly insurmountable UPSC examination can be conquered.

