Meet woman who earns Rs 7400 per hour, her job is to...

People are looking for ways to earn money in today's time to have a comfortable life. While traditional professional careers like engineering and medicine continue to be popular choices, people are also opting for career paths that may seem somewhat bizarre from a distance.

A resident of Manchester, England, Aniko Rose is one such person who is doing something most of us won't even imagine and making a fortune out of it. Aniko Rose is a professional 'hugger'. She hugs people to earn money.

According to the report of Daily Star, Aniko's profession is called cuddling. 42-year-old Aniko has been doing this for the last three years. She says that cuddling gives a person happiness and freedom from stress and loneliness.

If a person is sad or stressed, their mental health starts improving just by human touch. This is a major reason behind the huge line of customers at Aniko's door.

Aniko charges 70 pounds per hour i.e. around Rs 7400. Aniko says that the customers who come to her include elderly people aged between 20 to 65 years. Although usually their therapy session is only for one hour, some people also extend this session.