Who are Anjali Chakra, Sufi Malik? Indo-pak queer couple who announced break-up days before wedding due to...

It was heartbreaking for many when Anjali of India and Sufi of Pakistan announced their break-up days before their wedding. Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik's story resonated with millions and they become the perfect couple posing as role models for the LGBTQ+ community and otherwise.

Both of them are based out of the US. Their story went viral in 2019 for being in a homosexual relationship and celebrating their traditional South Asian culture. People, in huge numbers, started following them on social media platforms. The reason for the couple's break-up is Sufi Malik's infidelity.

Chakra said in an Instagram post, "This may come as a shock, but our journey is shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi," adding that she wished for "absolutely no negativity" to be directed towards Ms Malik.

Meanwhile, Sufi Malik also took to her Instagram account to write, "I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I've hurt her tremendously, beyond my understanding. I am owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so."

Anjali Chakra

Anjali is an Indian event planner and content creator based in New York. Anjali Chakra graduated from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Sufi Malik

The 27-year-old Pakistani girl lives in New York City. She is a social media star, known for her lifestyle and fashion content. Malik is also interested in photography. The Pancakes and Booze Art Show, North America's largest pop-up art exhibition, has showcased her work.