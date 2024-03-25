Here's how Islam Khalilov, 15, saved over 100 lives during Moscow terror attack

In a viral video, Islam Khalilov, who works as a part-time cloakroom attendant at the venue where the Islamic State gunmen opened fire, can be seen helping the panicked Picnic rock band concert-goers to the safety exit.

In a heroic move, a 15-year-old boy saved more than 100 lives in a deadly terror attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall that killed at least 143 people on Friday.

“That way, that way, that way!” Khalilov can be heard shouting as he leads people down the hallway to an emergency exit. “Everybody go that way! Everybody over there! To the Expo, to the Expo!”

He told the Russian-owned news agency Ruptly that while he was working, he saw crowds of people running towards the stairs and escalators. This unusual situation alerted him that some attack was happening inside the venue.

“I didn’t leave anyone behind. Honestly, I don’t consider myself a hero. It was just part of my job. Better to sacrifice yourself than let a hundred people die,” Khalilov said.

The teen further said that he and his mother are still in shock over the tragic incident. He revealed that a man was shot in front of him. This also made him terrified that he and others would be killed by the terrorists.

For his bravery, Khalilov is also expected to receive honors from Russian law enforcement and Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin, the spiritual leader of Russian Muslims.

