Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral Video: Man breaks down, monkey comforts in lap

After being posted online, the video received over 3 million views.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

Viral Video: Man breaks down, monkey comforts in lap
The man obliged and lay down on the monkey’s lap.

Don't you think animals and humans have a lot in common when it comes to emotions? The internet is full of evidence to support that claim. And we have another video that will undoubtedly demonstrate it further.

In a video that has gone viral online, a man on the verge of tears is comforted by a monkey. No, we're not joking. If you don't believe us, watch the video.

The video begins with a man sitting by a monkey clothed in a shirt and shorts. The man appeared worried, depressed, and on the verge of tears. The monkey clearly sensed it and asked the man to lie down on his lap.

Watch the viral video here:

 

The video has received over 3 million views and netizens are just delighted.

A user wrote, “In my current state of mind, I need this intelligent monkey.”

See how netizens reacted:

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal defeats England's James Willstrop to clinch Bronze
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.