Viral Video: Man breaks down, monkey comforts in lap

The man obliged and lay down on the monkey’s lap.

Don't you think animals and humans have a lot in common when it comes to emotions? The internet is full of evidence to support that claim. And we have another video that will undoubtedly demonstrate it further.

In a video that has gone viral online, a man on the verge of tears is comforted by a monkey. No, we're not joking. If you don't believe us, watch the video.

The video begins with a man sitting by a monkey clothed in a shirt and shorts. The man appeared worried, depressed, and on the verge of tears. The monkey clearly sensed it and asked the man to lie down on his lap.

Watch the viral video here:

452- Ağlayan arkadaşını dizine yatırıp teselli eden maymun pic.twitter.com/gezl0NKX8g — 59.748 farklı hayvan (@59748hayvan) July 30, 2022

The video has received over 3 million views and netizens are just delighted.

A user wrote, “In my current state of mind, I need this intelligent monkey.”

