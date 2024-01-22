Magnificent photo of Japanese beach where snow, sand and sea meet mesmerizes the internet

Headlines

This much-delayed film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Amit Shah to skip Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya today, here's why

Meet man, an Indian, whose company provides engines for Mercedes Benz, BMW, Rolls Royce, his net worth..

Meet Indian genius, who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Weather update: Cold waves continue in Delhi-NCR, check IMD forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This much-delayed film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Amit Shah to skip Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya today, here's why

Meet Indian genius, who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

10 most-watched films released directly on OTT in 2023

Health benefits of eating amle ka murabba

Bollywood stars leave for Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ram Ayenge' fame Prem Bhushan Maharaj Talks About 'Ram Rajya' In Kalyug

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Birthplace Of Luv-Kush Celebrates Temple Consecration, Awaits Revival

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

This much-delayed film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Not Salman Khan, this actor was Rakesh Roshan's first choice for Karan Arjun with Shah Rukh Khan

Abhishek's co-star Eisha Singh wants him to win BB17, Pratik Sehajpal comments on his popularity: 'That guy has...'

HomeViral

Viral

Magnificent photo of Japanese beach where snow, sand and sea meet mesmerizes the internet

A captivating photograph of a Japanese beach in the San'in Kaigan GeoPark has taken social media by storm, featuring a rare convergence of snow, sand, and sea.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 07:31 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the ever-evolving realm of social media, platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have become veritable treasure troves of stunning visuals and captivating videos. From breathtaking landscapes to artistic expressions, these platforms showcase a diverse array of visual content that captures the imagination of users worldwide. A recent addition to this visual feast emerged from the shores of a beach in Japan, where an extraordinary convergence of snow, sand, and sea has created a unique spectacle.

Captured on the western coast of Japan in the San'in Kaigan GeoPark by photographer Hisa, the image features a striking composition. Snow blankets the right side of the photo, while the sea stretches out on the left. In between, a lone figure walks on the sandy shore, marking the rare meeting point of these contrasting elements.

This extraordinary photograph found its way onto the Instagram page "Wealth," accompanied by the caption, "Hokkaido beach in Japan is one of the most unique places in the world, where the ocean meets the sand and snow!" The post has garnered significant attention, amassing over 658,000 likes and sparking numerous reactions from enthralled netizens.

Commenting on the post, one user expressed, "One of the most incredible and beautiful images I have ever seen." Another user noted the rarity of such a scene, stating, "A lot of beaches rarely snow. Many that do have snow are rocky and not sandy beaches." A third user suggested alternative locations, saying, "For a good chance of seeing the interface of sandy beach and snow, the hundreds of miles of beach in New York and New Jersey are a good bet."

Delving into the geological uniqueness of the San'in Kaigan GeoPark, the official website highlights its diverse landscapes and distinctive geological features. Designated as one of the Japanese Geoparks in December 2008, it further earned the prestigious title of a Global Geopark in October 2010. The convergence of snow, sand, and sea at this Japanese beach stands as a testament to the natural wonders that continue to captivate and inspire social media users around the world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who turned his YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, started making videos for...

'He's got a big ego': England star pacer on battle with Virat Kohli ahead of Test series vs India

NTA JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card Out: Official website, how to download here

US-based Indian CEO dies in stage mishap at company event in Hyderabad

Meet man who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE