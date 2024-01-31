Twitter
Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

A viral video on Instagram, posted by @snakemasterexotics, shows a little girl waking up on a bed surrounded by giant snakes, sparking fascination and concern among viewers.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Snakes, known for their mystique and often feared by many, have found themselves at the center of controversy yet again. A video recently posted on Instagram by the account @snakemasterexotics has gone viral, featuring a little girl waking up on a bed surrounded by multiple giant snakes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the footage, the child appears completely at ease, cuddling with the massive reptiles as they slither around her. While this might be a routine occurrence for the girl, it has triggered a mix of fascination and horror among online viewers.

The internet has become a platform for pet owners to showcase their unusual pets, and the video in question has raised eyebrows due to the potential dangers associated with keeping such creatures in a domestic setting. Numerous comments on the post reflect the shock and concern of viewers who question the safety of having such an encounter within the confines of a home.

One user expressed worry, stating, "That thing is dangerous. It may eat you one day." Another comment raised the issue of people's apparent lack of consideration, saying, "Until the dang thing starts to size you up for his next meal. I swear people have no brains these days."

Questions were also raised about the welfare of the snakes, with an Instagram user advising, "Is this a python? They aren’t toys; they aren’t meant to sleep in bed. Let wild animals be wild animals. And no, he doesn’t love you too."

Concerns about parenting choices were brought into the discussion, as an internet user commented, "Parenting fails; they should consider the consequences of snakes wrapping around their children’s neck." The general sentiment echoed by a fourth user was, "This is so so scary."

