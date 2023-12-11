Headlines

Viral

Viral

Little girl stuns internet by fearlessly handling dozens of snakes, video goes viral

A daring video of a young girl fearlessly handling dozens of snakes has gone viral on Instagram.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

Snakes, known for their mystique and deadly venoms, have always been a source of fascination and fear for many. While these reptiles typically prefer the wild, some individuals choose to keep them as pets, a practice that can be highly dangerous. The internet is rife with videos showcasing snake enthusiasts flaunting their slithery companions to gain attention on social media platforms.

In a recent viral video that has sent shockwaves across the web, a little girl was captured fearlessly handling dozens of snakes in her lap, sparking a mix of fascination and horror among viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ariana (@snakemasterexotics)

The footage, shared on Instagram by the account @snakemasterexotics, shows the young girl calmly holding numerous snakes as they slither around her. While the video may be a nightmare for some, it seems to be just another day in the life of this courageous youngster.

The clip quickly gained traction online, with users expressing a range of emotions from awe to concern. Comments flooded in, reflecting the divided reactions of the online community.

"This is very risky, omg," exclaimed one user, emphasizing the potential danger of such a daring act.

"OMG, please don't do it again," pleaded a second user, echoing the sentiments of those worried about the girl's safety.

"Cant even watch it because it is very scary," wrote a third, underscoring the visceral reaction the video evoked.

"OMG, it is just unbelievable," remarked a fourth, capturing the astonishment that the video brought to many.

