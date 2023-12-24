Little boy takes scary ride on massive python, viral video terrifies internet

A daring video recently went viral on Instagram, featuring a fearless young boy casually riding a massive python.

In the realm of reptiles, snakes undoubtedly hold the title for being the most terrifying creatures to have ever existed. For many, the mere thought of these slithering reptiles induces a deep-seated fear, making snake phobia one of the most common and completely natural anxieties. The aversion extends to images and videos of snakes, capable of sending shivers down one's spine. While most of us prefer a safe distance from these dangerous creatures, a select few choose to interact with them in ways that defy conventional wisdom.

A recent viral video shared on Instagram by @rbempire_tv has captivated netizens, showcasing a brave young boy fearlessly playing with a massive python. The footage, not for the faint-hearted, depicts the child comfortably seated on the colossal serpent as it gracefully slithers around him, almost like a living amusement park ride.

The video has garnered over 520,000 likes and sparked a diverse range of reactions from online spectators. Many viewers expressed their concern about the perilous nature of the act, emphasizing that snakes are not toys to be casually played with. A user shared the sentiment, saying, "More kids need to be around snakes to respect nature. This gives them grounding." Others echoed their apprehension, with one commenting, "Scary! That is something I would not like to see!!!!" and another expressing admiration for the boy's bravery, "Omg... that boy is so brave!"

While some applauded the child's courage, a significant number of netizens urged caution, emphasizing the inherent risks of interacting with such dangerous reptiles. A concerned user pleaded, "Too risky, please avoid playing with these dangerous reptiles."