Little boy takes scary ride on massive python, viral video terrifies internet

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

'Sanjay Singh not my...': Brij Bhushan distances himself from WFI row after suspension of newly-elected body

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Meet only Indian actor to be followed by Instagram's official account, it's not SRK, Ranbir, Prabhas, Akshay, Rajni

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

'He does not...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

6 films Anil Kapoor rejected, including big international franchise

Effective home remedies to get rid of winter rashes

Frozen Peas vs Fresh Peas: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeViral

Viral

Little boy takes scary ride on massive python, viral video terrifies internet

A daring video recently went viral on Instagram, featuring a fearless young boy casually riding a massive python.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the realm of reptiles, snakes undoubtedly hold the title for being the most terrifying creatures to have ever existed. For many, the mere thought of these slithering reptiles induces a deep-seated fear, making snake phobia one of the most common and completely natural anxieties. The aversion extends to images and videos of snakes, capable of sending shivers down one's spine. While most of us prefer a safe distance from these dangerous creatures, a select few choose to interact with them in ways that defy conventional wisdom.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RBEmpire T (@rbempire_tv)

A recent viral video shared on Instagram by @rbempire_tv has captivated netizens, showcasing a brave young boy fearlessly playing with a massive python. The footage, not for the faint-hearted, depicts the child comfortably seated on the colossal serpent as it gracefully slithers around him, almost like a living amusement park ride.

The video has garnered over 520,000 likes and sparked a diverse range of reactions from online spectators. Many viewers expressed their concern about the perilous nature of the act, emphasizing that snakes are not toys to be casually played with. A user shared the sentiment, saying, "More kids need to be around snakes to respect nature. This gives them grounding." Others echoed their apprehension, with one commenting, "Scary! That is something I would not like to see!!!!" and another expressing admiration for the boy's bravery, "Omg... that boy is so brave!"

While some applauded the child's courage, a significant number of netizens urged caution, emphasizing the inherent risks of interacting with such dangerous reptiles. A concerned user pleaded, "Too risky, please avoid playing with these dangerous reptiles." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

Salaar release, review highlights: Fans say Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Baahubali ka record todegi'

Gujarat allows alcohol consumption for GIFT City workers, visitors, residents

'Not done yet': CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on removal of Hijab ban in Karnataka

Covid-19 surge in India: Hyderabad on high alert as cases rise, wearing mask becomes mandatory

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE