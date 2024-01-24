Little boy plays with puppy at Ayodhya's Sarayu bank, viral video will melt your heart

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

10 heaviest snakes on Earth

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Meet director whose 13 out of 16 films were blockbusters, made several actors superstars but...

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

HomeViral

Viral

Little boy plays with puppy at Ayodhya's Sarayu bank, viral video will melt your heart

A viral video capturing the heartwarming interaction between a child and a tiny puppy by the Sarayu river in Ayodhya is melting hearts online.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the vast realm of the internet, a heartwarming video has emerged, showcasing the magical bond between a child and a small puppy by the banks of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya. Shared on Instagram by user @_shishir_vyas, the video has quickly become a viral sensation, captivating viewers with its undeniable charm.

The footage captures a delightful scene of a kid joyfully playing with a tiny puppy, their adorable chemistry leaving viewers with a warm and fuzzy feeling. The video's cuteness quotient has led to it being watched repeatedly, spreading smiles across the online community.

Since its upload just a few hours ago, the video has garnered an impressive 315,000 likes and has sparked a flurry of comments from enchanted viewers. Social media users couldn't resist expressing their thoughts and emotions in the comments section.

"One baby is carrying another baby," remarked a Twitter user, highlighting the endearing nature of the interaction. Another commenter shared, "Brilliant, they are having a wonderful time together. Enjoy." The sentiment that "Puppys are truly amazing" echoed in another comment, emphasizing the charm of the furry companion. The overwhelming response continued with expressions like "This is so adorable...Love it!!" and "Too cute to handle."

As the video continues to spread joy across the internet, it serves as a reminder of the uplifting power of heartwarming content, bringing people together through shared moments of delight.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

Meet actor known as 'Lord Ram's son', quit films at 13, worked in World Bank, heads Rs 1400-crore company, lives in...

Kangana Ranaut sparks dating rumours with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti, photos from Ram Mandir go viral

'I can’t compete because...': Boxing legend Mary Kom retires

Myanmar army plane crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport; six people injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE