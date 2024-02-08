Twitter
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha, calls it 'heap of lies'

Leopard attacks cyclist on busy road, old video goes viral

India does not trust US to lead; played smart by staying close with Russia: Nikki Haley

Viral video: Man uses phone while riding bike with his legs, internet reacts

8 protein rich vegetables

9 times Amitabh Bachchan inspired us with motivational quotes

Dark chocolate vs Milk chocolate: which is better?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Leopard attacks cyclist on busy road, old video goes viral

A gripping video from June 2022 capturing a leopard attacking a cyclist has gone viral, resurfacing on social media and shocking viewers.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 08:29 AM IST

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a video from June 2022 has taken the internet by storm, depicting a terrifying encounter between a cyclist and a leopard. The footage, which has since gone viral on Instagram, has garnered over 67,000 views and sparked a heated discussion among netizens.

The heart-stopping clip begins with a man leisurely cycling along a highway that cuts through a dense forest. Without warning, a leopard suddenly emerges from the bushes, lunging towards the unsuspecting cyclist. Miraculously, the man manages to escape unharmed as the startled leopard quickly retreats into the wilderness.

The video, now circulating with more than 139,000 likes, has elicited a range of reactions from viewers. Shock and disbelief have been common sentiments, with many expressing their amazement at the cyclist's narrow escape.

While claims suggest the incident occurred in Assam, the authenticity of the location remains unverified. Nevertheless, the footage has ignited a conversation about the potential dangers of traversing through wildlife habitats.

Commenting on the incident, one user shared a piece of advice: "In open forests, beware of wild animals and make sounds while passing. They won't come near. Anyway, God bless him and all."

Another user pointed out the role of a red car in averting a potentially tragic outcome, stating, "The red car saved the day for the cyclist. The leopard was taken aback by the presence of that car."

