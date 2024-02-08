Leopard attacks cyclist on busy road, old video goes viral

A gripping video from June 2022 capturing a leopard attacking a cyclist has gone viral, resurfacing on social media and shocking viewers.

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a video from June 2022 has taken the internet by storm, depicting a terrifying encounter between a cyclist and a leopard. The footage, which has since gone viral on Instagram, has garnered over 67,000 views and sparked a heated discussion among netizens.

The heart-stopping clip begins with a man leisurely cycling along a highway that cuts through a dense forest. Without warning, a leopard suddenly emerges from the bushes, lunging towards the unsuspecting cyclist. Miraculously, the man manages to escape unharmed as the startled leopard quickly retreats into the wilderness.

The video, now circulating with more than 139,000 likes, has elicited a range of reactions from viewers. Shock and disbelief have been common sentiments, with many expressing their amazement at the cyclist's narrow escape.

While claims suggest the incident occurred in Assam, the authenticity of the location remains unverified. Nevertheless, the footage has ignited a conversation about the potential dangers of traversing through wildlife habitats.

Commenting on the incident, one user shared a piece of advice: "In open forests, beware of wild animals and make sounds while passing. They won't come near. Anyway, God bless him and all."

Another user pointed out the role of a red car in averting a potentially tragic outcome, stating, "The red car saved the day for the cyclist. The leopard was taken aback by the presence of that car."