'Laughing so hard...': Pak actor Armeena Khan after getting trolled for showing baby bump on social media

'Laughing so hard...': Armeena Khan after getting trolled for showing baby bump on social media

Armeena Khan is one of the most well-known Pakistani actresses. Now that she is pregnant, Armeena is relishing the time and taking very good care of herself and her baby. In a recent Instagram post, the actress revealed her baby belly. After which the netizens trolled her for posting the picture of her baby bump. Her photo shoot was also criticised for being offensive to religion.

Armeena is in her third trimester of pregnancy. The star posted pictures with her husband on Instagram where her growing baby bump was visible. Armeena was looking stunning in a satin dress of a grey-purple tint. However, Armina got trolled and was referred to as a Hollywood knockoff.

Armeena posted several stories to respond to the trollers. She started by telling how she's just been laughing looking at the number of people who got triggered. Called them monkeys. Her first story read, "The amount of triggered people, I'm honestly just laughing so hard. Becharay subah sey uchal rahay hein #bandars and #bandarinas"

She also posted a screenshot of a user who had messaged her to say that he was unfollowing her, "Ladies and Gentlemen: This isn't an airport and therefore it isn't necessary for you to announce your departure. Thank you."

In another story, she shared a message from her supporting fan and mentioned that she's received nothing but pure love from her followers. All the trolls came with their fake accounts. She also mentioned that her focus will only be on the well-wishers. In her story, she mentioned, "To be honest, I've had nothing but pure love from my own following. These trolls are coming in with their fake accounts from other platforms. But today, my focus will be on my own well wishers.Thank you my love."

She also mentioned, "Next up, I will talk about my delivery and ALL of the details when it happens. MY SPACE not yours. If I haven't triggered your religious fanatics enough yet, watch this space ;)"

She further stated that every woman should be free to talk about pregnancy anywhere without any restriction and that she stands with all the women who want to do so.