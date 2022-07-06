Korean blogger tries Indian beverages: Watch his reaction in this viral video

Photo: YouTube (Screengrab)

India is known to the world around for its diverse and rich culture. Indian cuisine is what draws travellers to the country's diverse culture. There are plenty of options to try in both the food and the beverages. A video of a Korean blogger tasting various Indian beverages recently went viral on social media. The blogger is shown drinking a variety of Indian drinks in the viral video, including traditional Indian chai first, sweet lassi, nimbu pani, and jal-jeera drink.

The video was posted by Korea blogger on his YouTube channel called 'Inwook'. So far, it has crossed over 1.4 crore views along with more than 12 lakh likes. More than 6,000 users commented on the 50-second-long viral video. One user wrote, "Thanks for coming In India and trying our food and giving reactions". Another netizen commented, "it interesting to watch someone from a different country drinking my country’s drinks".

