IAS Tina Dabi joins as Jaisalmer collector, shares pics from new office

Tina Dabi joined as the District Collector and Magistrate Jaisalmer today (July 6). She took to social media to share photos of the first day.

1. Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter

1/5 UPSC topper of the 2015 batch, Tina Dabi will be the 65th collector of Jaisalmer.

2. Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter

2/5 Previously, Tina Dabi was working as Joint Secretary in the finance department in the Rajasthan government

3. Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter

3/5 Tina Dabi recently tied the knots with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande of the Rajasthan cadre.

4. Photo: Instagram screen grab (Tina Dabi)

4/5 Tina Dabi's husband Pradeep Gawande has been entrusted with the responsibility of the post of Managing Director, Rajasthan State Mineral Corporation in the list released on Monday.

5. Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter