IAS Tina Dabi joins as Jaisalmer collector, shares pics from new office

Tina Dabi joined as the 65th District Collector and Magistrate of Jaiselmer today.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 06, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

Tina Dabi joined as the District Collector and Magistrate Jaisalmer today (July 6). She took to social media to share photos of the first day. 

 

1. Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter

Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter
1/5

UPSC topper of the 2015 batch, Tina Dabi will be the 65th collector of Jaisalmer. 

 

2. Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter

Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter
2/5

Previously, Tina Dabi was working as Joint Secretary in the finance department in the Rajasthan government 

 

3. Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter

Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter
3/5

Tina Dabi recently tied the knots with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande of the Rajasthan cadre. 

 

4. Photo: Instagram screen grab (Tina Dabi)

Photo: Instagram screen grab (Tina Dabi)
4/5

Tina Dabi's husband Pradeep Gawande has been entrusted with the responsibility of the post of Managing Director, Rajasthan State Mineral Corporation in the list released on Monday.

 

5. Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter

Photo: Tina Dabi Twitter
5/5

Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi is also an IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

 

