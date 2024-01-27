IndiGo flight delayed after passenger claims bomb under his seat, here’s what happened next

According to the Mumbai police, a passenger boarding Indigo flight number 6E 5264 from Mumbai to Lucknow said that there was a bomb under his seat, after which the flight was thoroughly checked.

The incident happened during the late hours of January 26th.

According to the Mumbai police, a passenger boarding Indigo flight number 6E 5264 from Mumbai to Lucknow said that there was a bomb under his seat, after which the flight was thoroughly checked. As soon as the information about this incident was received, Mumbai police and airport agencies reached the spot and investigated.

"No suspicious object was found during the investigation," Mumbai police said.

The Mumbai police detained the 27-year-old passenger and registered a case against him under sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Police are investigating why he did this," said Mumbai police.

Further details are awaited.