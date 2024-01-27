Twitter
23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

IndiGo flight delayed after passenger claims bomb under his seat, here’s what happened next

According to the Mumbai police, a passenger boarding Indigo flight number 6E 5264 from Mumbai to Lucknow said that there was a bomb under his seat, after which the flight was thoroughly checked.

ANI

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow was delayed on Friday after a man said that there was a bomb under his seat.

As per the Mumbai police, it was claimed by the man during the ongoing boarding time, that a bomb had been planted under the seat in a Lucknow-bound Indigo flight.

The incident happened during the late hours of January 26th.

According to the Mumbai police, a passenger boarding Indigo flight number 6E 5264 from Mumbai to Lucknow said that there was a bomb under his seat, after which the flight was thoroughly checked. As soon as the information about this incident was received, Mumbai police and airport agencies reached the spot and investigated.

"No suspicious object was found during the investigation," Mumbai police said.

The Mumbai police detained the 27-year-old passenger and registered a case against him under sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Police are investigating why he did this," said Mumbai police.

Further details are awaited.

