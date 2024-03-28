IAS officer shares clip of cleaning staff's struggle against public spit stains, video goes viral

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan's viral video showcases a sanitation worker diligently cleaning paan and gutka stains at a railway station, highlighting the ongoing challenges of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces.

In a recent social media post, IAS officer Awanish Sharan shed light on a pressing issue plaguing public spaces across India. The video, shared on various platforms, captures a poignant moment at a railway station where a cleaning employee is seen painstakingly scrubbing away stains of paan and gutka spit from a pillar.

Despite concerted efforts by authorities to maintain cleanliness in such areas, incidents like these persist in cities nationwide. The woman featured in the video, visibly distressed, articulates her frustration while carrying out her duties. She recounts her efforts to dissuade people from spitting in public places, yet she continues to confront the unpleasant task of cleaning up after them.

"Please convey Aunty's message to the 'right people'," reads the caption accompanying the video.

Sharan, in sharing the video, aims to draw attention to the disrespect shown towards sanitation workers and the disregard for the upkeep of public spaces. He hopes that increased visibility will prompt action against those who flout cleanliness norms and encourage appreciation for the diligent individuals responsible for maintaining hygienic environments.

The video has sparked discussions online, with many expressing support for measures to curb the habit of spitting tobacco products. "Thanks to the hardworking lady, who not only works honestly but also gives a strong message on spitting tobacco. #TobaccoFreeIndia," wrote one social media user. Others echoed sentiments in favor of banning gutka.

The video serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by sanitation workers and the collective responsibility to uphold cleanliness in public areas. As the conversation continues, it remains imperative to address the underlying issues and work towards a cleaner, more respectful society.