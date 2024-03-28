IAS officer shares clip of cleaning staff's struggle against public spit stains, video goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Byju's gets a sigh of relief, NCLT refuses to defer EGM over rights issue

'India not for beginners': Chennai auto driver ingeniously installs 'pipe' as DIY fan for summer relief

This 40 crore cow takes title as world's most expensive cow

Diljit Dosanjh breaks into tears Amar Singh Chamkila trailer launch after Imtiaz Ali says...

Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Byju's gets a sigh of relief, NCLT refuses to defer EGM over rights issue

'India not for beginners': Chennai auto driver ingeniously installs 'pipe' as DIY fan for summer relief

This 40 crore cow takes title as world's most expensive cow

Must-try raw mango recipes for summer season

Ways to incorporate pumpkin seeds into your meals

Warning signals of ovarian cancer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

This actor worked with superstars, did many blockbuster films, quit acting at peak of career to become scientist

Diljit Dosanjh breaks into tears Amar Singh Chamkila trailer launch after Imtiaz Ali says...

‘Ask Sunny Leone...': Kangana Ranaut defends calling Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn actor', says it's not violating

HomeViral

Viral

IAS officer shares clip of cleaning staff's struggle against public spit stains, video goes viral

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan's viral video showcases a sanitation worker diligently cleaning paan and gutka stains at a railway station, highlighting the ongoing challenges of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 01:37 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent social media post, IAS officer Awanish Sharan shed light on a pressing issue plaguing public spaces across India. The video, shared on various platforms, captures a poignant moment at a railway station where a cleaning employee is seen painstakingly scrubbing away stains of paan and gutka spit from a pillar.

Despite concerted efforts by authorities to maintain cleanliness in such areas, incidents like these persist in cities nationwide. The woman featured in the video, visibly distressed, articulates her frustration while carrying out her duties. She recounts her efforts to dissuade people from spitting in public places, yet she continues to confront the unpleasant task of cleaning up after them.

"Please convey Aunty's message to the 'right people'," reads the caption accompanying the video.

Sharan, in sharing the video, aims to draw attention to the disrespect shown towards sanitation workers and the disregard for the upkeep of public spaces. He hopes that increased visibility will prompt action against those who flout cleanliness norms and encourage appreciation for the diligent individuals responsible for maintaining hygienic environments.

The video has sparked discussions online, with many expressing support for measures to curb the habit of spitting tobacco products. "Thanks to the hardworking lady, who not only works honestly but also gives a strong message on spitting tobacco. #TobaccoFreeIndia," wrote one social media user. Others echoed sentiments in favor of banning gutka.

The video serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by sanitation workers and the collective responsibility to uphold cleanliness in public areas. As the conversation continues, it remains imperative to address the underlying issues and work towards a cleaner, more respectful society.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man fined for performing dangerous bike stunt in front of police in Kanpur, watch

India's biggest flop was also most expensive Indian film, director never made another film, heroine got no work in India

Rampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet actress who worked in over 100 films, gave many blockbusters, got married without parents wishes, her husband is..

This actress was abandoned by father at 2, dumped from project after giving Rs 100-crore film, was later found dead at..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement