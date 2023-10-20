Former pilot turned YouTuber Gaurav Taneja claims to earn more than AirAsia CEO

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known for "Flying Beast," reveals surpassing the earnings of AirAsia's CEO in a recent interview.

In a recent interview, Gaurav Taneja, the popular YouTuber renowned for his "Flying Beast" channel, shared some intriguing insights about his income that have taken the online community by storm. With an impressive subscriber base of 8.6 million on YouTube and a substantial following across various social media platforms, Taneja disclosed that he now earns more than the CEO of AirAsia, the very airline that once terminated his employment.

The backstory to his departure from AirAsia in 2020 adds a layer of significance to this revelation. Taneja's termination from the airline was a result of his vocal concerns about safety violations within the company. His steadfast commitment to addressing safety issues ultimately led to his dismissal, setting him on the path to a full-time career in content creation.

During an interview with Raj Shamani, Taneja stated, "The company that once fired me, AirAsia, I now earn more than its CEO."

Gaurav Taneja's meteoric rise to YouTube stardom has not only propelled his personal brand but has also translated into substantial financial success. While the exact figures of his net worth remain undisclosed, it is widely acknowledged that his earnings have seen a significant surge. Today, he generates income through advertising revenue and lucrative brand endorsement deals, marking a remarkable departure from his earlier days as a pilot when he earned around Rs 60,000 per month.

Taneja's multiple YouTube channels, including "Flying Beast," "FitMuscle TV," and "Rasbhari ke Papa," collectively contribute to his thriving online presence and financial prosperity. Additionally, Taneja is simultaneously pursuing a law degree at Delhi University.

The recent stir around AirAsia emerged when CEO Tony Fernandes shared a post on LinkedIn depicting him receiving a massage shirtless during a meeting. The post was met with widespread disapproval, compelling Fernandes to delete it in response to public sentiment.