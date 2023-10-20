Headlines

Former pilot turned YouTuber Gaurav Taneja claims to earn more than AirAsia CEO

Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay film beats 2.0, Jawan, Adipurush; sets all-time record with Rs 140 crore haul

Mahindra Thar 6x6 imagined by AI, take a look at the rugged Mercedes-AMG G63 rival

Reason why Sunny Deol kept his marriage a secret, know his wife Pooja Deol and her connection to British Royal Family

Instagram will soon allow you to create multiple lists to share Stories, new Birthday feature coming too

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahindra Thar 6x6 imagined by AI, take a look at the rugged Mercedes-AMG G63 rival

Reason why Sunny Deol kept his marriage a secret, know his wife Pooja Deol and her connection to British Royal Family

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Benefits of banana flower for various health issues 

7 Business investments of Ratan Tata

Best superfoods for healthier digestion, gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Reason why Sunny Deol kept his marriage a secret, know his wife Pooja Deol and her connection to British Royal Family

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets into ugly spat with Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande calls Khanzaadi 'idiot'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams these two contestants for their bad behaviour in season's first Weekend Ka Vaar

HomeViral

Viral

Former pilot turned YouTuber Gaurav Taneja claims to earn more than AirAsia CEO

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known for "Flying Beast," reveals surpassing the earnings of AirAsia's CEO in a recent interview.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a recent interview, Gaurav Taneja, the popular YouTuber renowned for his "Flying Beast" channel, shared some intriguing insights about his income that have taken the online community by storm. With an impressive subscriber base of 8.6 million on YouTube and a substantial following across various social media platforms, Taneja disclosed that he now earns more than the CEO of AirAsia, the very airline that once terminated his employment.

The backstory to his departure from AirAsia in 2020 adds a layer of significance to this revelation. Taneja's termination from the airline was a result of his vocal concerns about safety violations within the company. His steadfast commitment to addressing safety issues ultimately led to his dismissal, setting him on the path to a full-time career in content creation.

During an interview with Raj Shamani, Taneja stated, "The company that once fired me, AirAsia, I now earn more than its CEO."

Gaurav Taneja's meteoric rise to YouTube stardom has not only propelled his personal brand but has also translated into substantial financial success. While the exact figures of his net worth remain undisclosed, it is widely acknowledged that his earnings have seen a significant surge. Today, he generates income through advertising revenue and lucrative brand endorsement deals, marking a remarkable departure from his earlier days as a pilot when he earned around Rs 60,000 per month.

Taneja's multiple YouTube channels, including "Flying Beast," "FitMuscle TV," and "Rasbhari ke Papa," collectively contribute to his thriving online presence and financial prosperity. Additionally, Taneja is simultaneously pursuing a law degree at Delhi University.

The recent stir around AirAsia emerged when CEO Tony Fernandes shared a post on LinkedIn depicting him receiving a massage shirtless during a meeting. The post was met with widespread disapproval, compelling Fernandes to delete it in response to public sentiment.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp-like broadcast channels coming to Facebook and Messenger, here’s everything you need to know

Rocky actor Burt Young, passes away at 83, Sylvester Stallone mourns co-star's demise: 'You were an incredible man'

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX Train: Check route, stations, fare, speed to be....

Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal set to earn big from ODI World Cup 2023, here’s how

DNA TV Show: Is the UN siding with Hamas over Israel after Gaza hospital bombing?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE