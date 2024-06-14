Twitter
Chandu Champion public review: Netizens hail Kabir Khan's 'masterclass', call it Kartik Aaryan's career-best film

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion opens to positive response from the audience.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 01:46 PM IST

Chandu Champion public review: Netizens hail Kabir Khan’s ‘masterclass’, call it Kartik Aaryan’s career-best film
Kartik Aaryan's still in Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited sports biographical drama Chandu Champion has finally hit the theatres and the film has opened to positive response from the audience. Moviegoers are calling the film a masterclass by Kabir Khan. 

In the film, Kartik Aaryan essays the role of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The actor's performance in the movie is being hailed as his 'career-best performance'. Here's a look at some of the tweets before you watch the film in theatres. 

One of the fans took to his Twitter and sharing his review of the film wrote, "#ChanduChampion is SINCERE #KartikAaryan is earnest in his role, probably a role he’s worked the hardest on. Vijay Raaz is exceptional! Kabir Khan especially excels in interval block war sequences as a technician! A wavering screenplay but inspiring indeed!" 

Another user tweeted, "#ChanduChampion 2024 Inspiring unbelievable True untold story! #kartikAaryan career best, gave it all. #KabirKhan returns to form with a lot of memorable sequences for this mainstream Sports Biopic. Great casting elevates the film. Music and songs were let down. For effort." 

Another moviegoer wrote, "It's a classy ride. A film showing the journey of a legendary man. Acting wise- apne comfort zone se uthke hungama kardiya #KartikAaryan Kabir Khan's direction." 

Another tweet read, "#ChanduChampion - WINNER. This is Cinema. A true masterclass by #KabirKhan. Loved each and every moment of the film and what a powerful performance by #KartikAaryan. He has delivered more than expected. Inspiring story & a powerful message. A Must Watch Film." 

One of the fans also pointed out the flaw in the film and wrote, "#chanduchampion Review: Important film to spread awareness. Great Location & Performances tried very hard but the movie feels like we had already seen it many times. Typical Template of Bollywood Sports Drama."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion also stars Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave and Palak Lalwani apart from Kartik Aaryan in key roles. The film's songs also made a wave on social media. Not only this, the actor and filmmaker organized a special screening for the army officials and Murlikant Petkar and shared a video where Murlikant Petakar was seen moved to tears after watching the film.

